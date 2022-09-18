Gennady Golovkin vows to ‘fight on’ despite Canelo defeat

An unaminous decision win for Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez ensured that he would be the winner of the trilogy between he and longtime rival Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the third bout between the pair, Canelo came through as the winner – winning on the judges’ scorecards with scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

However, while the defeat may come as a blow to Golovkin, the Kazakhstani boxer has vowed to continue on his own career path.

“ I still have this fire burning within me. I have the passion for boxing…”

Now 40, Golovkin has fought 45 times in his career, with his only two defeats arriving against Canelo. The other fight ended in a controversial draw.

Following his latest defeat, the experienced Kazakhstani boxer was asked if he wanted to continue fighting, to which he replied: “Absolutely. I still have this fire burning within me. I have the passion for boxing. Don’t forget I have three belts at 160lbs. I feel great.

AND STILL UNDISPUTED 👑 Canelo beats GGG by UD in the final fight between two historic rivals 🙌#CaneloGGG3 pic.twitter.com/EfkJu2zz4a — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 18, 2022

“I did not allow any serious shots. I’m tired, I’m fresh. I feel the strength and power within me. Of course if opportunity presents I will be looking to return in the ring.”

“ Everybody knows [Bivol is the fight I want]. We’ll see what happens in that fight…”

For Canelo however, the win saw the Mexican retain the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.

It was also the perfect way for him to bounce back from his defeat to Dmitry Bivol earlier this year.

“I left everything in there,” he said after the fight. “I need surgery on my hand, I’m not good in my left hand. Everybody knows [Bivol is the fight I want]. We’ll see what happens in that fight. But I need rest.

“It’s very important for my legacy, for my pride, for my family and my country. I will beat him.”

