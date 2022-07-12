Conor McGregor laughs off Jake Paul fight claim with ‘flop’ jibe

He is not buying it.

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has laughed off claims from Jake Paul suggesting that a bout between the pair is closing in.

McGregor has not fought since his leg-break against Dustin Poirier 12 months ago, but has remained a key point of discussion within the combat sports world.

But replying to a tweet on the MMA Hour, the Dubliner poured cold water on suggestions from Paul claiming that a showdown is edging closer.

“You know, why not? He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75m to $100m for both of us..”

“I think for me, fighting a couple more times, continuing to knock some people out, and he has to get active again, who knows when that’s gonna happen?,” Paul said when prompted by host Ariel Helwani. .@JakePaul says a fight with Conor McGregor has “got to happen” 💰 #TheMMAHour “He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75 to $100 million dollars for both of us.” ▶️ https://t.co/TgUwQFCcz4 pic.twitter.com/qMLSBx85to — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 11, 2022 “I think those two things need to happen, and then at some point, it’s gotta happen. You know, why not? “He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75m to $100m for both of us.”

However, McGregor then ridiculed Paul’s suggestion as he claimed that the American YouTube star was a ‘flop’ and a ‘nobody’ within the fight game.

😂 you’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

“You’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys,” he wrote. “You are a flop, kid. A nobody.”

Conor McGregor.

For McGregor however, he embarks into a period of his career that he needs to get back on the winning column if he is to have any realistic ambitions of reclaiming his UFC titles.

It has been suggested that Michael Chandler is a potential opponent for McGregor upon his return, but that is dependent on the scene of the UFC Lightweight division upon the Dubliner’s full return from injury.

The 33-year-old is expected to return to the Octagon by the end of 2022 or early-2023 according to UFC boss Dana White.

