Anthony Joshua defends his post-fight reaction after Usyk defeat

A tough night for AJ.

Anthony Joshua came to the defence of himself after his ‘out of character’ outburst, following his split-decision defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua was well-beaten by a superior boxer on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, but that did not prevent him from an emotional reaction after the bout.

The 32-year-old put a lot into his showdown against the Ukrainian, but he just came up short, losing on the scorecards.

However, the outburst soured a thrilling contest, as Joshua was seen tossing the belts out of the ring, before then speaking passionately about his career path.

“If you knew my story you would understand the passion…”

After the fight, Joshua’s raw emotion got the better of him, as his post-fight speech left many around him stunned.

“If you knew my story you would understand the passion,” he said. “I ain’t no amateur boxer from five-years-old that was an elite prospect from youth,’ said Joshua.

🗣️ "If I had left everything in the ring, I would have won!" Anthony Joshua reacts to his split-decision defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.#UsykJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/vHypzOTUl6 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 21, 2022

‘”I was going to jail, I got bail and I started training my a*** off, I wanted to be able to fight.

“I’m stealing this Usyk I’m sorry, but it’s because of the passion we put into this. This guy to beat me tonight, maybe I could have done better, but it shows the level of hard work I put in so please give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world.

“I’m not a 12 round fighter, look at me, I’m a new breed of heavyweights, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston, Jack Dempsey, “you don’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano”, I’m 18 stone, I’m heavy, it’s hard work.

"𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍!" 💯 Anthony Joshua takes the microphone to vent his frustrations before congratulating Oleksandr Usyk 🎤#UsykJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/KPlmjRDm4k — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 21, 2022

“This guy here is a phenomenal talent, we’re going to cheer for him three times.”

“When you try and do things from your heart, not everyone’s going to always understand…”

However, after the defeat, Joshua defended his post-fight outburst, before then breaking down during his post-fight press conference.

“When you try and do things from your heart, not everyone’s going to always understand,” he said. “It was just from the heart, I knew I was mad at myself… and I thought ‘I’ve gotta get out of here’.

“Then I realised – this is sport. I’m a hustler, so I try and put things together… but it comes at a cost, and it’ll never break me, and it takes real strength not to break me, and tonight there’s a little crack in the armour because I took a loss.

Anthony Joshua broke into tears during his post-fight press conference following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. pic.twitter.com/oJAuJzu9TF — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 21, 2022

“Let’s not forget about the champ… credit to him.”

The defeat is AJ’s second defeat on the spin, having lost the first bout against Usyk with a unanimous decision defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2021.

Read More About: Anthony Joshua