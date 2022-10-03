Eddie Hearn claims Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua fight is ‘off’

The fight looks to be off, again.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has declared that it looks like his client’s eagerly-anticipated bout against Tyson Fury is off, after protracted negotiations between both camps.

Last week, Fury claimed that the fight was off, before then ‘giving’ Joshua’s camp a new opportunity to sign a deal between the pair.

However, Hearn has since claimed that he now believes the fight between the pair is ‘off’ – but did stress that he remains open to discussions.

Eddie Hearn: “On Friday, Derek Chisora received a contract for the Tyson Fury fight, so have other fighters…”

“People surely aren’t thick enough to [not] see that Tyson Fury has called two deadlines on this fight and the fight has passed in Tyson Fury’s deadlines,” Hearn said earlier today.

“People talk about putting up barriers, we sent our final draft contract back to sign. They want to appoint their partner as an arbitrator, that sort of stuff doesn’t work.

🗣️ "We're not going to play a game!" – @EddieHearn talks the latest on Fury vs AJ ⤵️

“We get another one [deadline], Tyson Fury says, ‘We’re telling you now, the fight is off unless you sign [today].”

He then added: “As far as we’re concerned, the fight’s off. We’re happy to continue the discussions, we haven’t had any of those discussions.

“On Friday, Derek Chisora received a contract for the Tyson Fury fight, so have other fighters. So in our mind, he’s not fighting Anthony Joshua.

“We’re more than happy to continue those conversations, but what we’ve been told is the deadline has passed. Don’t blame Anthony Joshua for Tyson Fury pulling the plug twice on this fight.”

In his last fight, Joshua was comprehensively beaten by Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in his career.

The loss was his third loss of his career, with his only other defeat coming against Andy Ruiz Jr.

